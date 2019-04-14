Home

Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Gary J. Kountz


Gary J. Kountz Obituary
Gary J. Kountz, 77, of South Buffalo Township, peacefully passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at his residence. Gary was born Dec. 13, 1941, in Freeport, a son of the late June (Claypool) Arnold and Lewis G. Kountz. He owned and operated Kountz Construction for over 50 years. Gary played Triple A baseball for the Boston Red Sox. He will miss his friends from the Oregon Club. Gary is survived by his two sons, Brian Kountz and Mark Kountz, both of San Diego, Calif. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Lisa Arnold and Fay Duffy.
There will be no public visitation, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
