|
|
Gary Kravits, 71, of Cabot, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at West Penn Hospital. Born Feb. 11, 1948, in Harrison Township, he was the son of Joseph Kravits and Rose Valance Kravits. Gary served in the Army in Vietnam. He worked as a car rebuilder for Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge retiring in 2006 after 38 years. He was a member of Saxonburg American Legion Post 683 and the Saxonburg Post 7376. He enjoyed small engine repair, gardening, playing with his grandchildren, farming, working on cars and going to yard sales. Surviving are wife, Vivian Kravits, whom he married July 25, 1981, his son, Joe (Lisa) Kravits, of Washington, Pa., his daughter, Nicole (Phillip) Heidenreich, of Cabot, two grandchildren, Isla and Garrett, and two sisters, Beverly Reith, of Sarver, and Linda. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Alan Kravits, and his twin sister, Gwen Crawford.
Visitation and services were private. Interment was in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is entrusted with arrangements.
www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020