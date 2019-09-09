Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Gary L. Caldwell Jr.


1976 - 2019
Gary L. Caldwell Jr. Obituary
Gary L. Caldwell Jr., 43, of Harmar Township, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on March 10, 1976, he was the loving husband of 18 years to Bekah (Peters) Caldwell. He is survived by his mother, Rhonda Clever, and father, Gary L. Caldwell Sr. He was stepson of Harold (Red) Clever and Jennifer Caldwell. He is survived by two special nephews, Troy and Mason Jablonski, with whom he shared many outings together. He was grandson of the late Andrew and Kathryn Balazik and the late Thomas and Anna May Caldwell. He is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Sarah Peters, Ruth Peters and Melanie Peters; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Gary was a graduate of Springdale High School class of 1994 and then received his BA from Penn State University, majoring in psychology. He worked 16 years for Bidwell Training Center. He enjoyed biking, hiking, traveling, music, all types of movies (specifically had a love of the classic horror films), and was the associate producer of a Pennsylvania-based documentary, "From Liberty to Captivity," that sheds light on sex trafficking and the history of slavery then and now.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in the funeral home with the Rev. Bill Ellis officiating. A time to share memories and a celebration of life will begin afterward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for their discretion.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019
