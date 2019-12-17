Home

Gary L. Jones


1945 - 08
Gary L. Jones Obituary
Gary Lee Jones, 74, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. He was born Aug. 3, 1945, in New Kensington, son of the late Arthur and Esther Keibler Jones. Gary served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era. He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, listening to his favorite singer, Brenda Lee, and spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his daughter, Marianne (Billy) L. Barker; son, Tim P. Jones; grandchildren, Nathan, Aaliyah, and Destiny; and siblings, Ronald, Darlene, and Art. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene P. Jones; and siblings, Donald and Alvin.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019
