Gary L. Roberts
1951 - 2020-06-12
Gary Lee Roberts, born Oct. 14, 1951, died Friday, June 12, 2020, after fighting pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ellene Tueche; and father, Ben Roberts. He is survived by his brother, Kim Roberts and his children and grandchildren; Duane Roberts and his children; Aunt Betty Mathews and her children and grandchildren; and his Lesa Lantelme. He served in the U.S. Navy and PA National Guard. He graduated from Slippery Rock University 1981, where he met the love of his life, Lesa Lantelme. They stayed together through thick and thin and in 2004, she finally agreed to marry him. He enjoyed the river and drinking beer, but most of all, making Lesa happy. A happy wife is a happy life. Please come and enjoy a Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Kinloch Firemen's Club, 915 New York Ave., Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Show Lesa how much you care. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2020.
