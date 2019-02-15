Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Gary M. Park


Gary M. Park, 71, of Natrona Heights, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Cheswick Rehab and Wellness Center, Cheswick. He was born June 11, 1947, in New Kensington, to the late Malcolm and Doris (Hensel) Park. Gary lived most of his life in Buffalo Township. He worked in the automotive industry for many years. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Buffalo Township, and a graduate of the former East Deer High School. Gary enjoyed watching racing, Lernerville and other area race tracks. He also enjoyed wood working and watching NASCAR racing on TV. Survivors include his children, Gary A. Park, of Buffalo Township, Bonnie (Howard Sr.) Ferrenberg, of Winfield, Tammy (Leo Jr.) Zaremba, of Lower Burrell, Nancy (Glen) Riley and Brenda (Tim) Whited, both of Georgia, Debra Park, of Buffalo Township; also surviving are his grandchildren, Kellie Grabe, Howard Ferrenberg Jr., Jacob Warren and Tyler Whited; sister, Sherry Park, of Boardman, Ohio, and brother, Thomas Park, of Tarentum. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth A. Park, in 2007.
All services for Mr. Park will be private. Burial was in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
