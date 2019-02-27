Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Blainer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary W. Blainer


1952 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary W. Blainer Obituary
Gary W. Blainer, 66, of Fawn Township, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at home. He was born Sept. 3, 1952, in Natrona Heights, to the late William J. and Martha (Boyle) Blainer. Gary lived most of his life in Fawn. He worked as a laborer and was of the Catholic faith. Gary graduated from Highlands High School in 1970 and was an avid hunter. Survivors include his sister, Anita F. Blainer, of Fawn Township.
All services for Gary will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now