Gary W. Blainer, 66, of Fawn Township, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at home. He was born Sept. 3, 1952, in Natrona Heights, to the late William J. and Martha (Boyle) Blainer. Gary lived most of his life in Fawn. He worked as a laborer and was of the Catholic faith. Gary graduated from Highlands High School in 1970 and was an avid hunter. Survivors include his sister, Anita F. Blainer, of Fawn Township.
All services for Gary will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019