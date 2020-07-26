1/1
Gay B. Martino
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gay B. Gaye Martino, 94, of New Kensington, passed peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born July 19, 1926, in Sullivan, Ind., daughter of the late Martin O. and Nettie E. (Tyrell) Bonham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Frank Martino; three brothers, Ballard, Edgar and Jack Bonham; a sister, Martha Wise; and her former husband, John B. Martino. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and a member of the church's Resurrection Choir. She helped to run the family business, the former Penn Auto Body Supply, New Kensington. She enjoyed making stained glass, playing bridge and golf, cooking, baking, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and at the Harmarville rehabilitation, but most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by a son, Daniel (Christine) Martino, of New Kensington; a grandson, Leo Martino; a brother Ray Pug Bonham, of Florida; a sister, June Snurpus, of Arizona, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Mt. St. Peter Church, 100 Freeport Rd., New Kensington. Arrangements entrusted to the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Mt. St. Peter Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
7243371212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
She was such a wonderful person and good friends with my mom!
Mark Peconi
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved