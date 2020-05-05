Genevieve C. Pyzewski
1930 - 2020-05-04
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve C. Pyzewski, 89, of Lower Burrell, passed peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born June 11, 1930, in West Natrona, (now Natrona Heights), to the late Anthony and Cecelia (Tomajczyk) Lubiniecki. Genevieve attended Harrison Township Schools, graduating from Har-Brack High School, class of 1948. She went on to become a nurse assistant, working in the oncology unit at Allegheny Valley Hospital until her retirement in 1992. Genevieve's hobbies included crosswords, reading mystery books, gardening, a love of flowers, but most of all, she loved and cherished her family. She is survived by her loving children, Connie (Terry) Davis, Dave (Joann) Pyzewski and Tom (Nicole) Pyzewski; grandchildren, Cameron (fiancee Rachelle Zerbach) Pyzewski, Jodi (Jamie Robert Regan) Pollick and Marlee (Brad) Renard: beloved sister-in-law, Betty Lubiniecki; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Stanley and Edward Lubiniecki; and two sisters, Sophie Stofko and Violet Pszczolkowski. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Special Olympics in care of Genevieve's name. Services will be private and for family only. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 4, 2020
Your mom was a very sweet lady. She was good friends with my Aunt Rita Kelly. I also remember when she worked at the hospital, when my father was in and passed away, in October of 88. I am so sorry for your loss.
Michael Cole
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved