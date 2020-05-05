Genevieve C. Pyzewski, 89, of Lower Burrell, passed peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born June 11, 1930, in West Natrona, (now Natrona Heights), to the late Anthony and Cecelia (Tomajczyk) Lubiniecki. Genevieve attended Harrison Township Schools, graduating from Har-Brack High School, class of 1948. She went on to become a nurse assistant, working in the oncology unit at Allegheny Valley Hospital until her retirement in 1992. Genevieve's hobbies included crosswords, reading mystery books, gardening, a love of flowers, but most of all, she loved and cherished her family. She is survived by her loving children, Connie (Terry) Davis, Dave (Joann) Pyzewski and Tom (Nicole) Pyzewski; grandchildren, Cameron (fiancee Rachelle Zerbach) Pyzewski, Jodi (Jamie Robert Regan) Pollick and Marlee (Brad) Renard: beloved sister-in-law, Betty Lubiniecki; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Stanley and Edward Lubiniecki; and two sisters, Sophie Stofko and Violet Pszczolkowski. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Special Olympics in care of Genevieve's name. Services will be private and for family only. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 5, 2020.