Genevieve H. Mauro, 93, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born March 4, 1926, in New Kensington, to the late Harry and Victoria Zazula. Gen was a loving wife for more than 50 years to the late William H. Mauro. She is survived by her children, Susan (Gary) Geisinger, Bob (Angel), Chris (Della) and Kim (daughter-in-law) Mauro; grandmother of Gary (Amy), Michael, Shawn, Robert (Angie), Michael (Rachel), Alexxandra (Matt) and Shannon; great-grandmother of Jonathan, Jacilyn, Ryan, William, Natalia, and Jesse; and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, son, William, and her four siblings. She loved cooking, Polish traditions, Polka music and her favorite pastime was feeding and watching the hundreds of wild birds that she affectionately called "Her Birds".

Arrangements are forthcoming and will be posted on www.rjslater.com. Entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019