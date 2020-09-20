Genevieve J. Musial, 87, formerly of West Leechburg, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at her assisted living facility in Tampa, Fla. Born July 10, 1933, in Hyde Park, Jennie was a longtime resident of the Alle-Kiski Valley. She graduated from Leechburg High School, Class of 1951. Jennie always enjoyed reminiscing about her days as a majorette and playing violin in the high school orchestra. She loved helping to organize her class reunions and looked forward to seeing her classmates at every event. Jennie loved to sing and dance, and did so well into her 80's. She loved big band and polka music. She loved dancing to live bands with the Dick Taddy Orchestra, the Ravotti Quintet and the Johnny Murphy Band, among her favorites. Partners in crime at numerous dancing adventures included lifelong friends, Lori Z., Alda K., Rich M., Marie A. and others. Another highlight and fond memory in Jennie's life was the trip to Europe she took as a chaperone with the American Youth Chorus and Symphony, visiting Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland, while her daughter played clarinet in the symphony. Jennie was a parishioner at St. Martha's Roman Catholic Church, now a part of Christ the King, where she was an avid member of the choir, along with fellow singers, Jim P. and Kathy R. She was also an enthusiastic salesperson for the church's biannual bake sale, taking in orders for nut and poppy seed rolls by the hundreds. Jennie was also a devoted Pittsburgh sports fan, beginning with her love of the Pirates, then the Steelers, and finally becoming a devotee of the Penguins as well. She marveled that Pittsburgh was the only city whose professional sports teams all wore the same colors, beloved black and gold. Mrs. Musial was predeceased by her husband, Henry T. Musial; her parents, Anthony and Anna Fondrk Sulava; and good friend and longtime companion, Edward J. Ambrose. Mrs. Musial is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Thomas DiFiore, of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Max DiFiore and Isabel DiFiore; sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Ronald Ravotti; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.



