Genevieve "Jennie" Martha (Halasowski) Krajcik, 93, of New Kensington, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Concordia of Monroeville Nursing Home. She was born July 1, 1925, in Indianola, to the late Walter and Sophie (Dubiel) Halasowski, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Jennie attended Oakmont High School, and then during World War II manufactured munitions for the war effort at Scaife's factory in Oakmont. Later, as a young mother, she served tirelessly as a "room mother" baking cookies and making candy for her children's classmates on holidays and for other activities. She was a 65-year member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church in Lower Burrell and was active in its bereavement ministry and former Ladies' Guild as well as worked for 23 years in the church's elementary school cafeteria. After retirement, she enjoyed AARP's outings and other senior trips, bowling, card parties and board games, especially Scrabble, at which she excelled. Jennie was vivacious, good-natured and made friends easily. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Stephen Edward Krajcik, in 1967; son, Kenneth Krajcik, in 2006; and her three younger brothers, Joseph, Walter and Chester Halasowski. Jennie is survived by her daughters, Karen (George) Hines, of Ohio, and Rozlyn Krajcik, of New York; grandson, Stephen Krajcik, of Florida; sister-in-law, Alfreda (Joseph) Halasowski; many nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends who meant the world to her.

Respecting Jennie's wishes, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell, were private with Father Ken Zaccagnini officiating. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.

