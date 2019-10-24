|
|
Genevieve Ruth (Pletcher) Yohe, 99, of Gilpin Township, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Amity Senior Living, in Slippery Rock. A daughter of the late John W. Pletcher and Ida (Yerty) Pletcher Sober, she was born Jan. 19, 1920, in Kittanning. Genevieve was a 1938 graduate of Kittanning High School. She was a homemaker who had also worked briefly for Linde Air Products and G.C. Murphy Co. She was a member of Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Leechburg, the church's ELCA, the Leechburg Women's Club, Southern Armstrong Homemakers and former vice president of Leechburg Mother's Club. Genevieve enjoyed sewing, cooking, quilting, crocheting and gardening (especially roses). For more than 50 years, she never missed an opportunity to vote, for which she was awarded a certificate from the Governor of Pennsylvania. Survivors include her son, Jon S. Yohe (Debra Taylor), of Slippery Rock; three grandsons, Brian Taylor, Matthew Yohe and Sean Yohe; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray A. Yohe, in January, 1989; a son, Thomas R. Yohe; and her stepfather, George Sober.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral ceremonies beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, with Pastor Ryan Pusch officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 620 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 Main St., Leechburg, PA 15656. Condolences to the Yohe family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019