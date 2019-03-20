Genevieve W. Englehart, 92, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born Dec. 25, 1926, in Arnold, to the late Harry and Elsie McClain Whittaker and graduated from Arnold High School and Robert Morris College. She was employed by ALCOA Research Laboratories, in New Kensington. Mrs. Englehart was a former member of both the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, of New Kensington, and the Burrellton Women's Club. She enjoyed traveling, reading and watching Steelers football and Penn State football. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Daria Miller, of Verona; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edwin T. Englehart; a sister, Alice Ritter; a brother, Robert Whittaker; an infant son; and a young brother.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Entombment will be in Union Cemetery Mausoleum, Arnold.

