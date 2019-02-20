Home

Georganna M. Knepshield


1930 - 2019
Georganna M. Knepshield Obituary
Georganna M. Knepshield, 88, of Gilpin Township, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at VNA Inpatient Hospice, in Butler. A daughter of the late Harold Hayes Ashbaugh and Fonda Mildred (Wagg) Ashbaugh, she was born March 9, 1930, in Hyde Park. Georganna was a graduate of Leechburg Area High School. She was a homemaker and member of the Vandergrift Church of God, where she participated in the church choir. Georganna enjoyed reading, playing board games and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include six daughters, Sylvia Knepshield, of Gilpin Township, Melinda Summerville (John), of Leechburg, Sherry Wertheim (Steve), of Eighty-four, Laurie Rush (Larry), of Gilpin Township, Peggy Mitchell (Joseph), of Gilpin Township, and Fonda Dalbow (Mark), of Irwin; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Keith Knepshield, in 2006; her son, Keith Allen Knepshield, in 2012; and three sisters, Lillian Porter, Kathleen Klingensmith and Marietta Tira.
There will be no public visitation or funeral ceremonies. Interment will be made at the convenience of her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
Condolences to the Knepshield family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
