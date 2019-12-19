Home

Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
George A. Arnold


1935 - 2019
George A. Arnold Obituary
George A. Arnold, 84, of Bethel Township, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Our Family Personal Care Home, Ford City. Born July 10, 1935, in Ford City, he was a son of the Frank and Mildred (Bertsche) Arnold. A veteran of the Air Force, he served during the Korean Conflict. George was employed as a coal miner and was a member of the UMWA. Mr. Arnold was a parishioner of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City. He enjoyed cutting grass and playing with his dog, "Sammi". He is survived by his wife, Lillian (Plazak) Arnold, of Vandergrift; three daughters, Barbara Arnold, of Apollo, Pamela (David) Campbell, of Ford City, and Joanne (Jack) Carroll, of Earlysville, Va.; five grandchildren, Leslie (Jon) Hill, Bethany (Brad) Croyle, Melanie Campbell, Zoe Carroll and Kali Jo Carroll; and two great-grandchildren, Penny Croyle and Colby Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Frank Arnold Jr.; and sister, Hope Acre.
Friends will be welcomed from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, in the WELCH FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery, Leechburg.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
