George A. Grimes, 63, formerly of Arnold, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Oct. 28, 1957, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late Russell and Anne (Boyle) Grimes. George was a resident of Quality Life Services, Sarver, for the past few years. George was a 1975 graduate of Valley High School. He worked as a welder for 40 years, the last 23 years for the Minnotte Manufacturing Corp. in Trafford, before retiring. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball and watching sports. George is survived by his two daughters, Kayla (Steve) Kerr, of Buffalo Township, and Katie Grimes, of New Kensington; former wife, Kalene Grimes, of New Kensington; and by his brother, Russell Grimes, of Carnegie. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his two sisters, Elaine Grimes and Mary Ann Stewart. Services and burial for George will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME, INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Contributions in memory of George may be made to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
