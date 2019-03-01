George A. Puskarich, 66, of Indiana Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side. He was the dear son of the late George and Mary (Goberni) Puskarich; and beloved husband for 43 years of Janice (Stalewski) Puskarich. George was the loving father of John Puskarich and Paul Puskarich; proud Pap Pap of Julie and Nina; and brother-in-law of Janet Molek, Carol Panek and Edward Stalewski. George graduated from Penn State University and retired as a manager with PPG Industries, having lived with his family in Pittsburgh, Alabama and France. George and his family wish to thank Dr. Daniel Monahan for his outstanding care.

Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116. Entombment will follow in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont, 412-828-3535.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Children's Hospital, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019