George Bungard, 74, of Warsaw, Va., formerly of Natrona Heights, went to be with the Lord at home surrounded by family Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. George was born Friday, Sept. 13, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, to the late George E. and Mildred Nederheiser Bungard. He graduated with a BS degree in nursing from Penn State University in 1988. He was a veteran of the Army, serving in the Vietnam War. He worked as a nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, retiring in 1995 after 40 years of service. He was a Cub Master for Pack 180 of Tarentum, and he was also a school volunteer at Cople Elementary School in Virginia. He enjoyed being around his grandchildren and was an immensely proud grandfather. George is survived by his children, Brian (Heather) Bungard, of Monroeville, and Andrea (John) Cottom of Warsaw, Va.; three grandchildren, Braeden Bungard, John Ellis Cottom III and Andrew Cottom; and his brother, Ronald E. (Trina) Bungard, of Mt. Pleasant, and other siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 47 years, Janet Ruth (Zoerb) Bungard, Dec. 14, 2018. Family and friends are invited from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730. Services will be held privately at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 980 and the Casualty Assistance Center-Fort Meade. For more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. Memorial contributions can be made to Andrew's Cub Scout Pack 207, 1423 Nomini Grove Road, Warsaw, VA 22572, in care of John Cottom, treasurer.