George Conrad Martin, 89, of Lower Burrell, died Monday, March 11, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. He was born May 1, 1929, in Cumberland, Md., to the late Joseph and Cecelia Griese Martin, and had lived in Lower Burrell since 1972. He had previously resided in Butler. A Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War, he was a hospital corpsman second class. George was the store manager for ACME Markets at their Lower Burrell location, retiring after 30 years of service, and then worked for AHRCO for 20 years. He was a member and usher of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church in Lower Burrell, and enjoyed reading, time at the library, walking, trips to the beach and time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his sons, Timothy Martin, of Florida, and Thomas O. (Carol) Martin, of Buffalo Township; granddaughters, Ashley, Allison and Natalie; brother, Paul V. Martin, of West Virginia, and sister, Joann (Robert) McGregor, of Maryland. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley M. Henderson Martin, and brothers, Robert and Francis Martin.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., Lower Burrell, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. Interment will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. Parish wake services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the .