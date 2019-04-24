George Chabal Sr., 94, of West Deer Township, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 26, 1924, in Curtisville to the late Charles Sr. and Anne (Boxer) Chabal. George had lived in West Deer all of his life. He served his country during World War II in the Navy stationed on the USS Langley in the Pacific and Mediterranean, achieving a rank of fireman first class. George worked for ALCOA, New Kensington, for more than 30 years as a welder and in the maintenance department. He was a member of the American Legion in West Deer, the VFW in Natrona Heights and the Civilian Conservation Corps prior to the beginning of WWII. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, vacationing, and especially enjoyed time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Helen (Malecki) Chabal; his sons, George (Susan) Chabal Jr., of New Castle, and David (Susan) Chabal, of West Deer; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, Joseph (Joan) Chabal, of Bairdford. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Mary (Czar) Chabal; and his brothers, John and Charles Chabal Jr.

At George's request, all services and burial were private. Arrangements were entrusted to SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township.

View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary