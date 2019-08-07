|
George D. Hoover Jr., 91, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, following a lengthy illness. He was born Sept. 22, 1927, in Tarentum, to the late George D. and Evelyn (Thompson) Hoover Sr. George lived most of his life in Tarentum, and was a millwright at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, for 37 years before retiring in 1985. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy. George was a lifetime member of the former St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tarentum, and currently a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. He was a life member of Natrona Heights VFW, an avid pipe smoker, enjoyed doing handy work around his house, leather working and auto enthusiast. George especially enjoyed his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Lucille D. (Mason) Hoover; daughter, Donna Jean (Robert) Keys, of Apollo; grandson, Robert (Julie) Reynolds; and great-grandson, John Robert Reynolds, all of Buffalo Township; his siblings, Ronald (Kathy) Hoover, of Natrona Heights, Ruth Miller, of Lower Burrell, and June Hetrick, of Natrona Heights. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with his nephew, the Rev. David D. Duvall, officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Family suggests contributions to Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019