Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hoover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George D. Hoover Jr.


1927 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George D. Hoover Jr. Obituary
George D. Hoover Jr., 91, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, following a lengthy illness. He was born Sept. 22, 1927, in Tarentum, to the late George D. and Evelyn (Thompson) Hoover Sr. George lived most of his life in Tarentum, and was a millwright at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, for 37 years before retiring in 1985. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy. George was a lifetime member of the former St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tarentum, and currently a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. He was a life member of Natrona Heights VFW, an avid pipe smoker, enjoyed doing handy work around his house, leather working and auto enthusiast. George especially enjoyed his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Lucille D. (Mason) Hoover; daughter, Donna Jean (Robert) Keys, of Apollo; grandson, Robert (Julie) Reynolds; and great-grandson, John Robert Reynolds, all of Buffalo Township; his siblings, Ronald (Kathy) Hoover, of Natrona Heights, Ruth Miller, of Lower Burrell, and June Hetrick, of Natrona Heights. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with his nephew, the Rev. David D. Duvall, officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Family suggests contributions to Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now