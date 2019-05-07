|
George Edward Adams, 72, of Plum Borough, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born Nov. 8, 1946, in Pensacola, Fla., son of the late Edward and Lucy Kirkpatrick Adams. He was employed by Curtiss-Wright Corp. in Harwick as a millwright mechanic. George enjoyed working around the house and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Street Survivors Car Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Hancock Adams, and brother, Rhodi Adams. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Kevin) Martin; son, Dave Adams; brother, Ed Adams; grandchildren, Cody and Chloe; and best buddy, Bandit.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 7, 2019