George E. "Cubby" France, 88, of Cabot, passed away peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. Cubby is formerly of New Kensington. Cubby was born in New Kensington on Jan. 26, 1931, and was a son of the late Mildred and George France. Cubby was a 1949 graduate of Ken High and attended Michigan State on a football scholarship, majoring in education. Because of the death of his grandfather who raised him, Cubby had to quit his studies at Michigan State to come home and get a job to help support his family. In high school, Cubby was a four-year letterman on the football and baseball teams. He was a three-year starter at quarterback and a four-year starter as a shortstop. His football team was undefeated in 1946 and '47, and they won back-to-back WPIAL Championships. Cubby is a member of the Alle-Kiski Hall of Fame. He was employed at the Freeport Area School District for 33 years. Cubby worked as an industrial arts teacher, assistant principal and a guidance counselor. He coached both football and baseball at the high school. He retired in 1993. Cubby is survived by his wife of 22 years, Martha L. (Dougherty) France; and his two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Kathy France, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Dr. James and Vicki France, of Irwin. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Cubby was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Patricia (Voyten) France; and a sister, Patty Brokaw.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, in the funeral home with the Rev. Jack Hartman officiating. Burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 16, 2019