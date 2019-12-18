|
George F. Schillinger III, 74, of Frazer Township, passed away Thursday, Dec, 5, 2019. He was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Pittsburgh, to the late George F. Jr. and Harriette J. Porter Schillinger, and was a veteran of the Army, serving in England and Germany. George was an assembler for Freight Liquidators. Survivors include his children, George F. Schillinger IV, Dawn L. Farnsworth and Samantha (Jim) Frederick; a grandson, Charles Mathew Frederick; brother, William Schillinger; and former wife, Deborah Harper Rogers.
Services were private and entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD. of New Kensington.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019