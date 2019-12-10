Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
1961 - 2019
George F. Smith Obituary
George F. Smith, 58, of Tarentum, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret hospital, Pittsburgh, following a lingering illness. He was born Jan. 24, 1961, in Harrison Township to the late Lester Smith Sr. and Patricia (Bartell) Smith Vunora. George was of the Methodist faith and an avid Steelers and Pirates fan. He enjoyed arts and crafts, bowling and shooting pool. Survivors include his siblings, Lester (Katrina) Smith Jr., of Natrona Heights, Richard (Debbie) Smith, of Natrona Heights, and Patricia Smith-Semprevivo and Marla J. Kucinski, both of Tarentum. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Smith.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be private.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
