|
|
George F. Walcutt, 97, of Plum, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. He was born June 4, 1922, in East Brady, Pa., a son of the late Irvin and Sadie (Rayburg) Walcutt. He was the beloved husband of the late Rosemary (Conway) Walcutt; loving father of Nora (Gary) Muzio and Mark (Kathy) Walcutt; grandfather of Rita Muzio; brother of William (late Kathleen) Walcutt and late siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road across from S and T Bank, Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Januarius Roman Catholic Church. Interment and committal will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, East Brady. Those attending the committal service are asked to meet at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary Cemetery, St. Mary Cemetery Road, East Brady, PA 16028.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020