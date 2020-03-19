|
George "Joe" Guido Jr., 85, of Lower Burrell, passed away quietly at home Tuesday, March 17, 2020, out of sheer desperation to get out of the mess this year has become. He was born in August, 1934, to the late Gregorio and Elizabeth (Maruca) Guido, in Arnold, ironically becoming a "Junior", despite his father not having the same name! He was a 1952 graduate of Arnold High School and a lifelong resident of the Alle-Kiski Valley. He worked for S&S of Arnold until 1955, when he started at Alcoa in New Kensington as an electrical apprentice. He later left Alcoa and went to Westinghouse in Cheswick, where he worked as a plant inspector, and served proudly as union representative for numerous terms before moving into the field as a quality assurance safety engineer and traveling all over the continental United States and into Canada until retiring in 1994. There is not a nuclear Naval vessel in the US that he did not have a hand in inspecting. He loved his work, but he loved his retirement more. He, with his wife, enjoyed cruises, vacationing and even visited several countries including Canada, Mexico, Germany and Venezuela, learning, among other things, how to snorkel and deep sea fish and touring historic and religious sites until his health prevented them from further adventures. He was well-known for his handyman abilities and tinkering skills as well as his big heart, boisterous opinions, and sardonic sense of humor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years and 11 months, Geraldine (Zaboski) Guido; daughter, Jill Guido; brothers, Anthony, William and Jesse, and sister, Bessie Hartzell. Survivors include his children, sons, Michael (Angie) Guido, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Brian (LeeAnn) Guido, of Lower Burrell; daughter, Lisa Guido, with whom he lived; grandchildren, Tony Nolan, of Powell, Tenn., Beth (Travis) Pennington, of Powell, Tenn., Ekleana Guido, of Knoxville, Tenn., Sarra (boyfriend, Nick) Wiles, of New Kensington, and Gabriella and Caleb Guido, of Lower Burrell; great-grandchildren, Emma and Connor Pennington, of Powell, Tenn.; and brother, John (Constance) Guido, of Lower Burrell. He also was honorary "Papa" to numerous "adopted" children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the Coronavirus quarantine, services for immediate family only are being arranged by ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., of New Kensington. George will be interred at Greenwood Memorial, next to his wife, in a private burial. A memorial service will be held at a later date.