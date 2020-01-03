|
George Hunter DeForno, 77, of Bell Township, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at his home. He was born Wednesday, Dec. 16, 1942, in Salina, son of the late Marion J. and Mary Bell DeForno. Before his retirement, he worked as a chipper for National Roll for 37 years. He was an Army veteran, and a member of First Baptist Church in Apollo. He loved being in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, and riding his motorcycle. He loved working with his hands and built his own home with his talent and the love for his family. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his ability to tell great jokes. George is survived by his wife of 52 years, Naomi May Altman DeForno; his daughters, Kimberly Hudac and her husband, Christopher, of Murrysville, and Diana Coma and her husband, John, of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Sydney and Joshua Hudak; seven sisters, Luella Lynn, of Florida, Patricia Leonard, of Saltsburg, Betty Pierce and her husband, Sonny, of Dilltown, Shirley Clutts and her husband, Phil, of North Carolina, Sally Lawrence and her husband, Malcom, of Maryland, Kathleen Grabloski and her husband, Ron, of Florida, and Mary Summers and her husband, Steve, of Montana; and a brother, Daniel DeForno and his wife, Becky, of Saltsburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Valerie Brinker; and his brother, Donald DeForno.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the funeral home, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Scott Fairman officiating. Interment will take place at Westview Cemetery in Avonmore.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020