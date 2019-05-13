George H. Fox, 92, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot, where he was a resident for the past year. He was born Oct. 30, 1926, in Lardintown, Pa., Clinton Township, to the late George E.M. and Minnie J. (Porter) Fox. He has lived in Natrona Heights since 1964. George was a craneman at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, for 47 years before retiring in 1993. He was a veteran of the Army, serving during World War II. George attended First Baptist Church, Tarentum, and was a member of Natrona Heights VFW. George was a workaholic and owned seven local area service stations. He enjoyed old movies and especially enjoyed his family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Beatrice "Betsie" S. (Ken) Wallace, of Saxonburg, John H. (Debbie) Fox, of Buffalo Township, and Terry L. (Susan) Fox, of Natrona Heights. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Charlene (Hicks) Fox, in 2006; two great-grandchildren; five brothers, Raymond Hilliard, Richard Kuhn, and Francis, Wilbur and Lawrence Fox; and four sisters, Mabel Seybert, Martha Weckerly, Jean Neyman and Gladys Anderson.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave, Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, with military honors.

Family suggests contributions to First Baptist Church, Tarentum. Visit dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 13, 2019