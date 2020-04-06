|
|
George H. Willis, 87, of West Deer Township, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home with his son by his side. He was born May 11, 1932, in Harwick, son of the late George H. and Gertrude (Welsh) Willis. George grew up in Harwick, graduating from Springdale High School in 1950. He served his country during the Korean War in the Army. George has lived in West Deer for the past 52 years. He worked as a union boilermaker, in the construction field, and was the owner and operator of Willis Welding in Russellton. George was a founding member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling, and flying as a pilot, though he dedicated his life to spending time with the love of his life, his wife; and his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Leah M. (Wills) Willis; his children, Thomas G. (Melissa) Willis, of Monroeville, and Sharon L. (Brian) Huss, of West Deer; his grandchildren, Jacob, Rebecca and Daniel Huss, and Kylee Willis; and his sisters, Gail and Margaret "Peggy." With the present health crisis, a private family viewing and service was held in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, with the Rev. James C. Ramsey officiating. Burial was private. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.