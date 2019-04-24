George J. Kabay, 85, a longtime resident of Creighton, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at home, with his family at his side. Born Sept. 7, 1933, in Natrona, he was the son of the late George I. and Anna (Fabry) Kabay. He was a graduate of Har-Brack High School, Natrona Heights. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. Mr. Kabay retired from Air Products, Creighton, and was the plant operator. He was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton, where he was an usher and a church volunteer. Mr. Kabay was a member of the Brackenridge American Legion, Springdale Sportsmen's Club, and the American Slovak Protective Society in Creighton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include a daughter, Amy S. Kabay, of Cheswick; two sons, George T. (Lori) Kabay, of Lower Burrell, and Thomas G. (Sherrie) Kabay, of South Buffalo Township; four grandchildren, Adam Kabay, Victor Kabay and his fiancee, Alexis Abel, Katherine Kabay and Elliott Kabay; four siblings, Vincent (Vi) Kabay, of Brackenridge, John Kabay, of Chicora, Pat Homick, of Brackenridge, and Daniel Kabay, of Chicora; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Shirley A. (McKillop) Kabay, Aug. 10, 2005; and a grandson, Jonathan Joseph Kabay.

Relatives and friends will be received from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 921 Freeport Road, Creighton, where a blessing service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday. A Christian Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 787 Freeport Road, Creighton. Burial with military honors will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019