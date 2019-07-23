Home

George L. Daugherty Jr.


George L. Daugherty Jr. Obituary
George L. "Doc" Daugherty Jr., 78, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born Jan. 17, 1941, in New Kensington, to the late George L. Sr. and Ann Wolosencuk Daugherty. Doc worked as a forklift operator at Papercraft, in Blawnox, until they closed, and previous to that as a bottle maker for Glenshaw Glass. He enjoyed watching old western movies, specifically those featuring John Wayne or Clint Eastwood. He also found enjoyment in watching air shows, collecting metal hot wheels and match box cars and travelling, especially aboard cruise ships. Doc is survived by his children, Paula A. Davis, Denise L. Bailey and Randall S. (Renee) Daugherty; grandchildren, Brian (Jessie), Brittany, Brianna and Alyssa; great-grandson, Alexander; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, his wife of 34 years, Marlene C. Daugherty; and sister, Flo Rosa, preceded him in death.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Private interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 23, 2019
