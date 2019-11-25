Home

Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
George L. Kupfer Obituary
George L. Kupfer, 84, of Cheswick, joined his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Monica Aulicino Kupfer. George is the father of Ken (Leslie) Kupfer, Kimberly Villani and Kristen (Steve) Reinsel. George was a loving grandfather to Ricky, Brooke, Olivia and Chase Villani, Ari and Adrienne Kupfer, and Quinn and Elle Reinsel.
At Mr. Kupfer's request, services and burial will be private. The CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019
