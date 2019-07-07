George L. "Bucket" Ross, 82, of Vandergrift, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital due to complications from injuries sustained in a fall. He was born May 24, 1937, in Apollo, to the late Thomas and Madeline (Duckworth) Ross. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas D. Ross; a granddaughter, Rhiannon N. Ross; and his beloved boxers, Ali and Rocki. George was a graduate of Washington Township High School. He worked as an auditor for Babcock and Wilcox for 35 years before retiring in 1996. He was a member of Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder. George was an avid sports fan, but especially loved the Kiski Area Cavaliers. While his children were growing up, he coached senior league baseball. He also willingly, cheerfully coached his granddaughter's volleyball and basketball teams in the mid-'90s when she signed him up as a coach without his knowledge. He always laughed about that when recalling memories from the past. That's just the kind of man he was. He would do anything for his grandchildren. On any given day, you could find him contentedly sitting in his chair with his headphones on watching sitcoms or westerns. "Gunsmoke" was his favorite show. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and passed that along to his four children. Laughter was the main ingredient in every family get-together. Our family will always have the memories of his "Macgyver"-like talent with his extensive pull string light system and massive extension cord collection to replace our tears with laughter when we miss him so badly. He was a kind, compassionate, loyal, honest, generous soul, and everyone who knew him was blessed to have him in their life. His last day was spent surrounded by family as they shared humorous stories from the past as we like to believe he would have loved. There are no words to express the hole he will leave in our lives. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Donna Shutts Ross; daughters, Tracey (Dino) Falcone and Diane (Bill) Hill, both of Allegheny Township; sons, Jeff (Deanna) Ross, of West Jordan, Utah, and Gary (Tammy) Ross, of Springdale Township; grandchildren, Laura (Jeremy) Miller, Dylan Hendren, Michelle (Dave) Pacuch, Shannon Ross, Cody Hill, Joseph Falcone, Mark (Kayla) Falcone, Amber (Erik) Barranger, Jesse (Mike) Meyers, Billie (John) Hill, Casey Hill, Chris (Elaina) McGee, Brandon McGee, and John, Laurie, Cheyenne and Isaac Kern; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at DUNMIRE, KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Neal Galley officiating. Burial will be private.

Family is requesting casual attire to honor George's wishes. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vandergrift Presbyterian Church. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 7, 2019