George M. Shirey Sr.


George M. Shirey Sr. Obituary
George M. Shirey Sr., 70, of Leechburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. He was born Nov. 16, 1949, in Sligo, to Nellie (Hepler) and the late Samuel H. Shirey, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Janet (Chronick) Shirey for 48 wonderful years; loving father of George M. (Kayla) Jr., John (Kyle), and Samuel C. (Erin D.) Shirey; and grandfather of ten cherished grandchildren. George was the dear brother of Samuel H. Shirey Jr., Marie Shirey Cox, Neva Beradone, and Holly Rogers. George was a devoted member of the New Kensington Fire Station 56-1 for 48 years, a member of Tyrian Lodge 644 F and AM for 40 years, a member of the Hillbilly Clan 53, and served proudly in the Army.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m., followed at 7:30 p.m. by a firefighters memorial service. Additional viewing will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with Phil Walker officiating.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
