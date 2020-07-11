George "Mack" Marranconi, 86, of Kittanning, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born March 10, 1934, the son of the late Carlo and Loretta (Ranieri) Marranconi. He was employed by The American Saint Glass House in Jeannette, bartended at the American Club, and retired from Schenley Distillery. George was a Korean War veteran of the Marine Corps and a member of Christ the King Parish in Leechburg. He enjoyed umping softball games and spending time bowling or playing bingo with his friends and family. George was a member of the Pool League and cherished the comeradery of playing cards at the VFW and Firemen's Club. He is survived by his two daughters, Debbie (Richie Morgante) Marranconi, of East Vandergrift, and Melanie (Joseph) Beck, of West Virginia; a son, George Harkleroad; his sister, Rosalie Faulk, of Maryland; five grandchildren, James Cuffia, Clifford Cuffia, Bobbie (Marc) Myers, Payton Beck, and Lance Beck; five great-grandchildren, Robert, Marissa, Jesse, Brittany, and Travis; and two great-great-grandchildren, Carson and Grayson. In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by eight siblings, Mary Klingensmith, Joseph Matalino, Philomena E. (Marranconi) Belles, Elizabeth Reinke, Stella Gaydeski, and Albert, Louis, and Amedio Marranconi. Friends and family will be received at 6 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, and at 7 p.m. with a full military honors memorial service with Vandergrift Honor Guard at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME Inc., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, Pa., 724-567-7006. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's honor to The Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) or The Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA). Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com
.