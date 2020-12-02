George N. Kiro, 84, of Gilpin Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born April 12, 1936, in Leechburg, a son of the late Alex Kiro and Mary (Roman) Kiro. George had been employed as a machine operator by Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. in West Leechburg for 33 years before retirement in 1997. He was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township and the Hungarian Club in Georgetown, Pa. George enjoyed woodworking, making bird houses, gardening, spending time with his family and watching any kind of western movies. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Shirley (Mundy) Kiro, of Gilpin Township; three sons, Gregory George Kiro (Shannon), of Gilpin Township, Brian Keith Kiro (Kristin), of Jeannette, and Nicholas Alex Kiro (Erica), of Gilpin Township; nine grandchildren, Adam, Alex, Makayla, Haley, Emily, Ashley, Graciella, Wayland and Jacob; a great-granddaughter, Kara; and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. The CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051) has been entrusted with private visitation and funeral ceremonies for his family, as well as private interment at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Kiro family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
