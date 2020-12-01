1/
George N. Peters
1959 - 2020-11-29
George N. Peters, 61, of East Vandergrift, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in his residence. Born Jan. 23, 1959, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Dale G. and Mary Lou Axton Peters. He had attended the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kittanning. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include a sister, Faye Lynn Peters (Larry Hays), of Ford City; his brother, Andy Mueller (Jill Shrock), of New Kensington; two daughters, Ashley Peters, of East Vandergrift, and Kayla Peters (Matthew Carnes), of Vandergrift; three grandchildren, Emma Peters, and Sophie and Layken Carnes; two nieces, Amanda Blair, of Hyde Park, and Meghan Blair, of Monroeville; a nephew, Adam Blair, of Apollo; a great-great-nephew, Adrien Orr, of Ford City; a stepgreat-nephew, Austin Orr, of Vandergrift; and two stepgreat-nieces, Amber Orr, of Ford City, and Alyana Rios. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
01:00 - 03:30 PM
Dunmire - Kerr & Rowe
