George R. Stiner
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George R. Stiner, 81, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, while surrounded by his family, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. George was born Nov. 21, 1938, in New Kensington, a son of the late Mary (Zimmerlink) and George W. Stiner. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was stationed with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado Springs, Colo. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he took a position as a senior hardware analyst with PPG Industries. He retired in 1991 after 31 years of work. George and his wife owned and operated Patches, Pretties and Lace Quilt Shop in Freeport and Warren, Ohio. He was also instrumental in the startup of the Pieceful Patcher's Charity Quilt Group that has been making quilts for veterans for 20 years. George was a member of the American Legion Post 683 in Saxonburg, Freeport VFW and the Freeport Eagles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening and his John Deere tractors. George is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ruthann (Schultz) Stiner; his daughter and son-in-law, Aileen and Bill Mansfield, of South Buffalo Township; his grandchildren, Patrick and Becky Beiter, Matthew Beiter, Tessa Mansfield and Josi Mansfield; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Evan Beiter. George is also survived by his brother, Franklin E. Stiner, of New Kensington. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services are private and George will be buried in the Mt. Royal Cemetery in Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pieceful Patcher's Charity Quilt Group, PO Box 396, Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved