Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Cabot, PA
View Map
George S. Hyek


1934 - 2020
George S. Hyek Obituary
George S. Hyek, 85, of Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born March 30, 1934, in East Deer Township, to the late John S. and Helen Irene (Wilson) Hyek Sr. George has lived in Buffalo Township since 1958. He was a fuel technician for the former Gulf Research and Chevron Corp., Harmarville, for 40 years. George was a Korean War veteran, serving in the Army. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Cabot, Saxonburg American Legion, and the Society of Auto Engineers. George was a graduate of East Deer High School and was owner/operator with his brother, John, of Hyek Brothers Marine and Sales in Natrona Heights for a number of years. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Rosalyn J. (DiGirolamo) Hyek; his children, Gary S. Hyek and fiancee, Katherine Wade, of Sarasota, Fla., and Jan M. (Robert) Donnell and Gregory S. (Donna) Hyek, both of Buffalo Township; grandchildren, Jason (Christie) Donnell, of Corpus Christi, Texas, Dr. Michael Donnell, of Plum Borough, Capt. George S. (Sharyn) Hyek, of Glen Burnie, Md., and Tiffany (Shaun) McDowell, of San Diego, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Gary Jacob Hyek, of Glen Burnie, Md., Zayden McDowell, of San Diego, Calif., and Madison Schaney, of Corpus Christi, Texas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Hyek.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Cabot. Burial with military honors will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Family suggests contributions to . Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020
