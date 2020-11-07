1/1
George Stelika
1929 - 2020
George Stelika, 91, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret hospital, Aspinwall. He was born April 10, 1929, in Logans Ferry Heights, son of the late John and Telka Smolinski Stelika. George was a 1947 graduate of Plum High School, where he was an excellent basketball player. He was employed by US Steel, Duquesne, as an electrician. George was a veteran of the Navy, serving during the Korean War from 1948 to 1952 as a gunner mate. He is a member of American Legion Post 868 of Lower Burrell and Eagles Aerie 533 of New Kensington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Marchlewski; and brother, John Bolubasz. George is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lamona Leon Stelika; daughters, Georganne (Michael) Hudak and Linda Lindermin; brother, Michael Stelika; grandchildren, Nicole (Ken) Toledo and Christopher (fiancee, Mackenzie Finley) Adamovits; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Colt Adamovits, and Brooklyn Toledo; and also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. The American Legion will have a service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. A Parastas will be held in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Panikhida service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Funeral Liturgy at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, Arnold, with Father Yroslav Koval officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2020.
