Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George T. Hubbard


1928 - 02
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George T. Hubbard Obituary
George Tommie Hubbard, 91, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born Feb. 3, 1928, in Arnold, son of the late George and Estella Hubbard. He was the beloved father of George "Neen" Hubbard, of Atlanta, Ga., Reggie Hubbard, of New Kensington, George Hubbard, of Lower Burrell, Renee Charlton, of Pittsburgh, Pat Marine, of New Kensington, and Brenda Hubbard, of Dallas, Texas; and various grandchildren and great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his four sisters. He was a lifelong resident of Arnold /New Kensington and served honorably overseas in the Army during the Korean War. George was proud to be part of the Masons, Shriners and Lions Club in the efforts of helping his local community.
Services will be private and for the family only. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. Interment will be private.
Online condolences can be left at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now