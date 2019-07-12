George Tommie Hubbard, 91, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born Feb. 3, 1928, in Arnold, son of the late George and Estella Hubbard. He was the beloved father of George "Neen" Hubbard, of Atlanta, Ga., Reggie Hubbard, of New Kensington, George Hubbard, of Lower Burrell, Renee Charlton, of Pittsburgh, Pat Marine, of New Kensington, and Brenda Hubbard, of Dallas, Texas; and various grandchildren and great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his four sisters. He was a lifelong resident of Arnold /New Kensington and served honorably overseas in the Army during the Korean War. George was proud to be part of the Masons, Shriners and Lions Club in the efforts of helping his local community.

Services will be private and for the family only. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. Interment will be private.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 12, 2019