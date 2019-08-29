|
George T. Trocki Jr., 61, of West Deer Township, passed peacefully Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, after a short illness at his home with his pet dog, Frankie, by his side. He was born Feb. 17, 1958, in New Kensington, to the late George T. Trocki Sr. and Anna M. (Rhyshek) Trocki, of Superior, West Deer Township. George was the founder of Trocki Service Station, which he started Nov. 1, 1981, where he worked. In his early years, George was involved in the NFL's Pass-Punt and Kick Contest, which he won locally and went on to represent the Pittsburgh Steelers in San Diego, Calif., for the National Finals. He also was a pitcher for the American Legion Baseball team. He was a member of the Owl's Club, Russellton, and the American Legion, in Superior. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, long walks in the woods with his dog and playing euchre. George will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Besides his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Christine (Norbert) Straznick, of West Deer, Deborah (Thomas) Trulik, of Tarentum, Kim (Donna) Trocki, Mark (Deborah) Trocki and Robin (Mary Jane) Trocki, all of West Deer; and 10 nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Trocki.
At George's request, all viewing, services and burial were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township.
