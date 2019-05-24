George Varhola, 90, of Tarentum, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home, Brackenridge. He was born July 24, 1928, in Tarentum, to the late John and Mary (Gernat) Varhola Sr. He lived his entire life in the Tarentum area. George was a laborer at PPG Industries in Creighton for 41 years. A member of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Tarentum, and a graduate of Tarentum High School, George enjoyed gardening, flowers, tomatoes and musical clocks. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Betty L. (Mlinek) Varhola; children, Rose M. (Carmen) Butler, of Arnold, Mary Ann (William) Yanosh, of Fawn Township, William (Carol) Varhola, of Hampton, Va., and Darlene (Richard) Artman, of Tarentum; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Paul Varhola, of Tarentum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, John, Andrew, Michael, Peter and Edward Varhola.

Visitation will be from 4 until the time of Parastas at 6:30 p.m. today, Friday, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Panachida at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church, Tarentum. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.

Visit dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 24, 2019