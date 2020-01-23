Home

Georgene Kayafas


1932 - 09
Georgene Kayafas Obituary
Georgene (Cowen) Kayafas, 87, of Arnold, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Sept. 17, 1932, in New Kensington, to the late Charles and Maybelle (Harkins) Cowen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Kayafas; and son, Steven Michael Kayafas. She is survived by her daughter, Marianne "Bunny" (Kayafas) Toney and her husband, Phillip, of New Kensington; two grandsons, Phillip Toney, of Monroeville, and John-Michael Toney and his wife, Kelly, of Lower Burrell; two granddaughters, Maria (Toney) Bennis and her husband, Joshua, and Natalie Toney; and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Devyn Toney. Georgene was known for her jokes, her playful and friendly disposition and her songs and stories, which she had for every occasion. She loved to play games, cook and spend time with her family and friends. She filled her family with love and laughter, and she will be greatly missed.
Friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m., in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor, with Pastor Jayne French officiating. Burial will be private.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
