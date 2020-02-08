|
Georgetta L. Sadowski, 76, formerly of Brackenridge, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, Cabot. She was born Oct. 25, 1943, in Harrison Township, the late Henry E. "Heinie" and Olive J. "Ollie" (Lucas) Daum. Georgetta lived most of her life in Brackenridge and the past 15 years in New Kensington. She was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. Georgetta was a 1961 graduate of Har Brack High School and enjoyed her home, cooking and traveling. She especially enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. Georgetta will be best remembered as a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her children, Stephanie L. (Keith) Madera, of Anderson, S.C., Deborah J. (Barry L.) Gross, of Winfield Township, and Daniel A. Sadowski Jr., of Verona; and grandchildren, Cory R., Ryan T. (fiancee Megan), Caralyn L. and Shawn A. Gross. Also surviving are her siblings, Joseph S. Daum, of South Buffalo Township, and Mary Jo (John) Killian, of Natrona Heights; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel A. Sadowski Sr., in 2001. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Family suggests contributions to the , the or Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.