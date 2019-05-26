Georgette "Tige" Renze Miller, 82, of New Kensington, formerly of Dorseyville, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born March 15, 1937, in Pittsburgh, to the late George and Julia Churilla Fucich. Georgette was a 1954 graduate of Mt. Alvernia High School in Pittsburgh, a 1957 graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing, and also received her B.S. degree from California University of Pennsylvania. She had a successful career as a nurse, and then as a nursing home administrator, and served on the board of directors for the Visiting Nurses' Association. She was a longtime volunteer and paramedic for Dorseyville Emergency Medical Services. Mrs. Miller became a New Kensington resident in 1985 and was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast, and enjoyed golf and traveling. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Robert T. Miller; son, Charles D. (Carole) Renze, of Manistique, Mich.; daughters, Mary Beth (Bill Novak) Renze, of Murrysville, and Julie A. (Tony) McConnon, of North Huntingdon; sister, Ann Mager, of Penn Hills; grandchildren, Andrea, Zachary (Samantha), Nathan (Amanda), Conlon, Julia, Kyle, Liam, Gwen, Charlene and Alicia; great-grandchildren, Liam, Owen, Sebastian and Noah; and also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald C. Renze; son, Steven M. Renze; sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Dunbar; half-sisters, Josephine, Helen, Jennie, Judy and Mary; and half-brothers, Rocco and Tino.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, prior to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Burial will be private.

Visit rossgwalker.com to leave an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knead Community Cafe https://www.kneadcommunitycafe.org, or the Patient Advocate Foundation Co-Pay Relief Fund http://www.copays.org. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 26, 2019