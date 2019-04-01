Georgianna S. Torgent, 74, of Brackenridge, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Fair Winds Manor Nursing Home, Winfield Township. She was born Dec. 25, 1944, in Greene County, Ohio, to the late George E. and Vivian (Robinson) Schaeffer. She lived most of her life in Brackenridge and spent her early years in Vandergrift. Georgianna was a registered nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, for 42 years, retiring in 2007. She was a member of Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Burrell. She graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1962 and Allegheny Valley School of Nursing in 1965. Georgianna enjoyed reading and the Pittsburgh Playhouse. She especially enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. She was very active with her family, attending all of her grandchildren's school events, and was also very active in her church. Survivors include her children, Paula S. (Michael) Richards, of Tarentum, and Donald P. "JR" Torgent Jr. and fiance Tracy Geraci, of Natrona Heights; and grandchildren, Nathan and Lauren Torgent, of Brackenridge, and Larkin and Mikey Jo Richards, of Tarentum. Also surviving are a sister, Marlene (Ronald) Horanski, of Cranberry Township; former daughter-in-law, Heidi (Bordonaro) Torgent, of Brackenridge; foster sister-in-law, Marti Larkin, of Natrona Heights; brother-in-law, Jack Torgent, of Fredericksburg, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Torgent Sr., in 2016, and infant sister Maxine Schaeffer.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Elaine M. Hower, her pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

The family suggests contributions to Bethesda Lutheran Church, Lower Burrell, or the . Visit dusterfh.com.