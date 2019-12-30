Home

Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Cabot, PA
Georgina H. Mikolas


1933 - 2019
Georgina H. Mikolas Obituary
Georgina H. "Geany" Mikolas, 86, of Cabot, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Born July 21, 1933, in New Kensington, she was the daughter of Walter Harchuck and Mary Bonitsky Harchuck. Georgina was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, where she had been a member of the Christian Mothers. She was an avid reader and was a good cook. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Surviving are her husband, Edward Mikolas, whom she married May 25, 1957; one son, Dr. Kenneth (Victoria) Mikolas, of Sarver; two daughters, Diane (Ernest) Bragiel, of Freeport, and Kathleen (Thomas) Goldscheitter, of Cabot; her sister, Irene Makarchuk, of Avon, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Brandy Molloy, Emily Goldscheitter, Sarah Goldscheitter, Gary Patz, Alexander Mikolas, Andrea Bragiel and Stephanie Bragiel; and two great-grandsons, Carson Molloy and Sawyer Goldscheitter. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.
www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019
